Crash near Okanagan elementary school investigated

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a collision where a vehicle hit concrete barrier.

While conducing patrols in the area of Fulton Road and Okanagan Ave on Saturday, June 22, just after 11 p.m., a frontline officer observed a vehicle drive into a concrete barrier and then into a fence at Ellison Elementary. A 19-year-old male was driving the vehicle and was transported to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

“The officer in this case is still investigating the collision and the events leading up to it,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There is a possibility that this young gentlemen could face criminal or motor vehicle act charges for his alleged reckless driving behaviour.”

No other persons were injured as a result of the collision.

