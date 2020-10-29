UPDATE: Highway 97 crash cleared near Monte Creek

Highway 97 was closed near Monte Creek due to a vehicle incident Oct. 29. (DriveBC map)

A vehicle incident closed Highway 97 near Monte Creek briefly Thursday.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.

While single-lane alternating traffic was previously getting through, the road was closed shortly before 3:30 p.m. and then re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic again.

“Expect delays,” DriveBC reported.

The highway was cleared shortly after 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

READ MORE: RCMP investigate Westside trailer fire

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation