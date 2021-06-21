Motorcyclist taken to Vernon hospital

Motorcycle, vehicle both heading southbound on busy roadway and collide

A motorcyclist involved in a collision near Polson Park has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Reports of the collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle at 25th Avenue and 32nd Street came in around 3:15 p.m. Monday, June 21.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, police and ambulance responded to the incident.

Both vehicles were travelling south when they collided.

The couple in the vehicle were uninjured.

The scene was cleared quickly to a nearby parking lot and traffic was mostly unaffected in the busy intersection.

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on 25th Avenue 32nd Street in #VernonBC pic.twitter.com/uKmRCgrrRG — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 21, 2021

