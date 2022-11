A single-vehicle crash gnarled commuter traffic northbound on Highway 97 in Lake Country on Wednesday.

Just before 3p.m., emergency services were called to the area of the Gatzke Road turnoff for a report of a car into the median, closing the left-hand lane in the area.

Two cruisers and two firetrucks attended to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

car crashHighway 97Traffic