Crash on McCurdy Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

Crash flips SUV on McCurdy Road in Kelowna

The two vehicle collision is causing traffic delays along McCurdy

An SUV is flipped on its side on McCurdy Road following a two-vehicle collision in Rutland.

McCurdy is reduced to one lane alternating traffic at Knorr Road.

Residents in the neighbourhood said they heard a loud noise just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a witness, a white truck was reversing out of a driveway on McCurdy and didn’t see an SUV travelling towards Rutland Road, when the two collided, sending the SUV onto its side.

The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Traffic is slow going in the area.

Crash on McCurdy Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Cancer launches $500M fundraising campaign as patient numbers projected to grow
Next story
B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada

Just Posted

Crash on McCurdy Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
Crash flips SUV on McCurdy Road in Kelowna

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Excited Rats

(Black Press file photo)
Colleges to host joint public debate for Kelowna mayoral candidates