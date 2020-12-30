Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision

Heavy snow is falling in the area and emergency vehicles are on scene.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed five kilometres east of Sicamous. (Submitted)

Update 11:05 a.m:

The lane of the highway which had been closed is now open.

Original story:

A lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous as crews recover a vehicle which slid into the ditch and rolled over.

Drive BC reports the westbound lane is closed to traffic near the highway’s intersection with Cambie Solsqua Road.

Read More: Freezing to death seen sometimes as welcome option for Salmon Arm man

Read More: Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

A witness who passed the accident before 8 a.m. noted that it was snowing very heavily and multiple police, ambulance, road rescue and fire department vehicles were at the scene.

Drive BC’s next update on the accident is expected at 9:45 a.m. Motorists are being advised to watch for traffic control in the area.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

highway chaos