Crash downs power lines on Glenmore Road

It’s unclear how long traffic will be blocked on Glenmore Road this morning as crews work to right a power line that was taken out by a vehicle.
A car crashed at around 4200 block of Glenmore Road late Monday night, knocking down power lines and hampering the efforts of emergency services. Power should be back up by 8 a.m., says BC Hydro.
Just over 60 customers near the border of Lake Country and Kelowna along Glenmore Road have been without power ever since and the road is blocked.
A witness said the ambulance had to take the north entrance to Glenmore Road, from the highway, as a lines were blocking the road. It’s unknown if there were any injuries at this time.
BC Hydro’s website indicates power should be restored by 8 a.m.
More to come.
