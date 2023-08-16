Crash damages Kelowna’s Raymer Elementary school fence

The fence at Raymer Elementary school requires repair after vehicle collision

A two vehicle trash has caused damage to the fence surrounding Raymer Elementary school in Kelowna.

The collision between a white SUV and a golden sedan occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on August 16, near the intersection of Raymer Road and Richter Street.

As a result of the collision, the four-door sedan was pushed off the road, hitting the fence in front of the elementary school.

Vehicles were being removed from the scene by tow trucks at 5:30p.m.

