An accident involving two semis has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Chase. (Theron Groff photo)

UPDATE: Trans Canada open west of Chase after accident sends several to hospital

Several taken to hospital with unkown injuries

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

The Trans Canada Highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic, DriveBC said.

Drivers should expect delays.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Several people have been taken to hospital with unkown injuries following a collision involving two semis on the Trans Canada Highway west of Chase.

Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon Capt. Darryl Cooper said he doesn’t know how many people were taken to hospital, but no extraction was needed.

Both vehicles sustained damage to their passenger sides. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

According to DriveBC, the highway remains closed in both directions approximately five kilometres west of Chase with no estimated time of opening.

Detours are available via Highway 97 through Vernon or Highway 97A and 97B. Expect substantial delays.

An update is expected from DriveBC at 12 p.m.

–With files from Kamloops This Week

—-

Original

An accident involving two semis has forced the closure of the Trans Canada Highway approximately five kilometres west of Chase.

DriveBC reported the accident shortly before 8 a.m. and currently has no estimated time of opening.

Detours are available via Highway 97 through Vernon or Highway 97A and 97B.

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

An update on the situation is expected at 12 p.m.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident or any resulting injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

