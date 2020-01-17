Crash closes northbound traffic on Highway 97 near UBCO, detour through Academy Way

Traffic has been delayed after crash reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning

Commuters heading north on Highway 97 have been delayed Friday after an early morning crash near UBC Okanagan.

The delay has backed up traffic close to the John Hindle Drive exit close to campus and a detour has been set up to bypass the accident through Academy Way.

Ambulance services and emergency crews are on scene assessing the situation.

More information to come.

