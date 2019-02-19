Crash closes highway between Vernon and Lumby

Traffic being routed around the scene

An accident between Vernon and Lumby has closed Highway 6.

The crash is in Coldstream, just past Aberdeen Road on the highway.

The two-vehicle, head-on collision sent three patients to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“We had one patient we had to extricate out of the vehicle out of the ditch,” said Coldstream Fire Chief David Sturgeon.

The highway is expected to re-open by 9:30 p.m. after cleanup crews can clear the scene.

Meanwhile traffic is being detoured around the accident via Aberdeen Road and Kalamalka Road.

Motorists are advised to take extreme caution on the roads as the steady snowfall all day is causing slick conditions.

“It’s borderline treacherous right now for sure,” said Sturgeon.

