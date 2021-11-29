Crash closes Highway 3 east of Princeton

There is no available time of reopening and no detour

Another collision has closed Highway 3 near Princeton.

This incident occurred about 7 km east of Princeton just before 9 a.m. Monday.

On Friday, the highway was closed for hours due to a fiery truck crash. The road had just been re-opened for essential travel only, and only hours later it shut down due to multiple vehicle incidents.

Three people died in the crash after two tractor-trailers collided and caught fire. All of the occupants of those trucks were killed.

Currently, DriveBC has not estimated a time for Highway 3 to re-open and no detour available.

Emergency crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashPrinceton