UPDATE: 4:48 p.m.

Highway 1 remains closed as an air ambulance is being called to the scene of a crash near Tappen.

A collision on Highway 1 has closed the road in both directions near Tappen.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. by James Road.

Emergency vehicles are on scene.

There is no detour available and no estimated time of re-opening the road.

