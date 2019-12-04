DriveBC

Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla is now open northbound.

Emergency crews have cleared the scene between Hope and Merritt.

Drivers should still expect delays.

———————

ORIGINAL:

The Coquihalla is closed northbound following a crash just before 12 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident between Highway 3 and Highway 5A, Highway 97C. Emergency vehicles are on scene.

Drivers should anticipate traffic delays along Highway 5.

An alternate route along Highway 3 and Highway 1 are available.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions near Christina Lake. A traffic assessment is taking place and motorists can expect single alternating lanes to open within the hour.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff
Next story
Kamloops man believes brother was murdered

Just Posted

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Jauz and Habsrakt will be performing at Sapphire Nightclub as part of the Dangerous Waters tour

Central Okanagan School District assistant superintendent retires

Vianne Kintzinger has been with the district for 32 years

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah

The show will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Kamloops man believes brother was murdered

Ben Boltwood feels his sibling found dead in Kamloops may have been killed

Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Province aware of the situation, working with involved parties on a solution

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Most Read