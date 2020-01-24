Flooding water at West Kelowna Tim Hortons closes lane on Highway 97

This story has been updated with more accurate information.

Water flooding from a Tim Hortons in West Kelowna made its way onto Highway 97, closing one lane.

One lane remains open on Highway 97 southbound near Bering Road.

Reports indicate a water line break is the cause.

Traffic appears to be slow going headed southbound.

Crews shut off the water in the strip mall to stop the spread.

