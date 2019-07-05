UPDATE: two crashes causing delays on Springfield Road

The accidents was reported Friday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.

No injuries in a three vehicle collision on Springfield Rd. and Barlee Rd. Traffic is still moving slow while police investigate the scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/RHn2TJ0Vcx — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 5, 2019

The accident which has slowed traffic on Springfield Road was caused my a two-crash combo.

According to fire chief David McCarthy, a dodge struck a black truck at the Springfield Road and Barlee Road intersection, then the truck drove further down the road and hit a white SUV.

No injuries are being reported at this time as the police are on scene to investigate.

Traffic has been heavily delayed on Springfield Road as an accident was reported just off Barlee Road.

Emergency crews are still cleaning up the crash as traffic heading southbound has delayed.

More details to come.

