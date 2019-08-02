Crash at intersection of Hwy 33 and Dougall Road in Kelowna

One woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Emergency crews are currently responding to a crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and Dougall Road.

A black pickup truck crashed into a silver ford focus at the intersection.

Highway 33 is blocked at Dougall Rd in #Rutland due to a two vehicle collision. One woman has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are investigating. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/sXkFMHbrGD — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) August 2, 2019

One woman is being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said that alcohol was not a factor.

Highway 33 is blocked and a detour is set up down Dougall Road.

Tow trucks are on the way to clear up the intersection.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

