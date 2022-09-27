Crash at Banks and Harvey, Kelowna

There is a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Banks Road that occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

The northbound right hand lane of Hwy 97 at Banks Rd is blocked.

Vehicles are being diverted and unable to go straight on Banks through the intersection.

Two ambulances and two fire engines and one cruiser have attended the incident.

