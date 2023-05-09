(Photo/Tourism Kelowna)

(Photo/Tourism Kelowna)

Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

Kelowna ranked 81st out of 100, last in B.C.

Apparently, Kelowna residents are the exact opposite of Pharrell’s hit song.

According to a online report by real estate company Point2 in finding the 100 happiest cities in Canada, Kelowna is the least happiest city in British Columbia.

In their study to find the happiest cities, they used 30 metrics to create their own happiness scale and split them into four categories: Economy & Real Estate, Location & Demographics, Health & Wellbeing, and Community & Environment.

Out of the 100 cities listed, Kelowna finished 81st out of 100 and last in British Columbia, out of 20 cities. While Kelowna ranked highly (13th) in community and environment category they ranked low in the other three.

down bad

In total, Kelowna’s Happiness Index was 43.54/100, finishing between Victoria (80th) and Red Deer, Alberta (82nd).

The happiest city in B.C. according to the report is the District of North Vancouver, which placed eighth in Canada. Kamloops was named the 60th happiest city in the country (12th in B.C.).

Ontario finished with the top five happiest cities (listed 1-5): Caledon, Milton, Halton Hills, Carlington, and Burlington. Caledon finished as the happiest city with a score of 67.41/100.

The study can be found on Point2’s website.

READ MORE: Thieves rob Kelowna home hit by semi truck

READ MORE: Repeat offenders charged with break-and-enter in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Critical thinking’ panels added as controversial Royal B.C. Museum exhibits reopens

Just Posted

(Photo/Tourism Kelowna)
Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

Boil water notice has been issued May 9 for Killiney Beach due to increased turbidity in Okanagan Lake. (File photo)
Boil water notice issued for Killiney Beach on west side of Okanagan Lake

Semi crashes into home on Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Thieves rob Kelowna home hit by semi truck

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Tow needed after t-bone in Kelowna’s Mission

Pop-up banner image