A fuel-absorbing boom in an ecologically sensitive area near Washington state’s San Juan Island on Aug. 17. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

Crane arriving later this week to pull fuel-leaking boat from waters near Greater Victoria

Aleutian Isle sank on Aug. 13, causing diesel spill

A crane is being shipped from Seattle to remove the fishing boat that sank between Greater Victoria and San Juan Island earlier this month.

The team of agencies tasked with responding to the diesel-leaking Aleutian Isle said daily flights have recorded the fuel sheen on the water to be minimal.

A barge and crane are being transported from Seattle to lift the 49-foot vessel from the ocean floor. It sank on Aug. 13, prompting concern for the area’s sensitive ecological zones and marine life like southern resident killer whales.

The response crews are also waiting on the specialized gas mixtures that will allow divers to deal with the depth of the boat, which was last recorded around 60 metres underwater.

The crane, barge and gas mixtures are expected to arrive later this week.

Officials also said Canada’s Marine Mammal Unit will be trained on Thursday to assist with deterring marine wildlife from the affected area should the need arise. Canadian crews will also be involved in providing flights over the spill area this week.

