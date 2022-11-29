Cram the Cruiser in Lake Country this Saturday

Volunteers will be collecting donations at Save-On-Foods on Main St

The Lake Country Food Bank has received over $50,000 from the Lake Country RCMP since 2012 thanks to the Cram the Cruiser event. (Black Press file photo)

It’s time to Cram-the-Cruiser for another holiday season.

Lake Country RCMP has partnered with the Lake Country Food Bank for the annual food and toy drive.

On Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. volunteers will be outside Save-On-Foods on Main Street in Lake Country collecting new, unwrapped toys suitable for children up to 12-years-old.

Cash, cheque and food donations will also be accepted.

“Christmas can be a stressful time for families,” stated Sgt. Jon Collins, detachment commander for the Lake Country RCMP. “This is our way to give back to our community when they need it the most at this time of year.”

Since 2012, Cram the Cruiser has raised over 14,500 pounds of donated items, 235 unwrapped gifts, and over $50,000 to the food bank.

“We truly appreciate the donations raised by the Lake Country RCMP,” states Joy Haxton, manager of the Lake Country Food Bank. “Donations raised in Lake Country help make Christmas brighter for local families in need within our own community.”

