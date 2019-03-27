Richmond RCMP have released this composite sketch in connection to a Craigslist robbery (RCMP handout)

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Mounties are looking for a suspect who pretended to be a prospective buyer of a luxury watch and robbed the seller at gunpoint.

Richmond RCMP said in a news release Wednesday the robbery happened on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. in the 9600-block of Alberta Road.

The victim, a 38-year-old Richmond man, had posted a luxury watch on the buy-and-sell site Craigslist and was contacted by an interested buyer. When the buyer arrived, it’s believed he pulled a gun and made off with the watch.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect, who’s described as Caucasian, with a medium build and a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a camouflage hoodie, brown or grey jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal public services minister to speak in Kelowna, Tappen
Next story
Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Just Posted

Okanagan Premier League wraps inaugural season

The indoor soccer league finishes its first season Wednesday

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

Researchers argue that those on keto diets should reconsider cheat days

Kelowna seniors hopefully cautious after federal funding highlighted in Kelowna

Minister Carla Qualtrough highlighted funding for seniors in the federal budget

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Okanagan pilgrim’s journey stars in film

Six Ways to Santiago documentary showing features local

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets

Okangan city will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Most Read