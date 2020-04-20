Craft Beer Market is located at 257 Bernard Ave in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Craft Beer Market to launch food and beer delivery program

The program supports team members and provides meals to kids in need

Craft Beer Market Kelowna is kick-starting its kitchen for delivery and curbside pickup, beginning April 21.

The hope is in re-opening, Craft will be able to hire back some of its team as well as being able to provide meals to kids in need in the community.

”This has been devastating for our team, our business and all of our partners and suppliers,” said PJ L’Heureux, president and founder of Craft.

“Our hopes in safely resuming business through curbside pickup and delivery is to get some of those people back working and doing what we love most.”

READ MORE: Community rallies around family who lost child, after vehicle incident

Craft is known for its 100 beers on tap and now for the first time ever, customers will be able to order growlers for pickup and delivery. Along with beer, CRAFT will be offering specialty menu items featuring some of its classics alongside new items.

Menu highlights include growlers of beer, burgers, pizzas, combo deals, half-priced bottles of wine and more.

The effect of restaurant closures has extended far and wide, impacting Craft’s charitable contributions and the community its meal share program supports.

“Lots of us are hurting right now. But if we’re hurting, that means the vulnerable families and kids that we help are surely experiencing even tougher times,” said Andrew Hall, co-founder Mealshare Aid Society.

“It’s really important that we all keep giving where we can, as the need is greater than ever. We appreciate Craft for keeping this in mind.”

READ MORE: #loveisgreaterthancovid19: Kelowna family shows support for those battling COVID-19

For a small contribution of $5, Craft is giving its guests the opportunity to buy meals for youth and children in need. Craft is matching that with another $5 and together will be able to provide 10 meals to a child in need that would have received that nutrition through breakfast or lunch programs at school, after school or weekend initiatives with their neighbourhood clubs.

Charities that will benefit from this partnership include Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids, Food for Thought in Kelowna, Operation Come Home in Ottawa, Kidsafe in Vancouver and The Stop in Toronto. To date, Craft has provided over 67,000 meals through their partnership with Mealshare.

