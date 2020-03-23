Craft Beer Market in Kelowna to help out staff affected by COVID-19 layoffs

CRAFT is giving 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by layoffs

Kelowna’s Craft Beer Market is stepping up to help its employees affected by economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okanagan restaurant workers have been hit hard with layoffs as business closures spread into the food and beverage industry.

On March 17, many restaurants informed hourly staff that they would be closing for at least two weeks while the province and municipalities battle the spread of COVID-19.

To help make up for lost wages, CRAFT has decided to give 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by lay-offs.

“While we had to make some difficult decisions in the short term, we have kept a number of our Team Members employed and paid,” reads a statement by CRAFT on Instagram.

“We will continue to do our best to help our Team and to bring everyone back as soon as possible.⁣⁣⁣”

In addition, for any purchases of over $25, the restaurant will send you a $10 gift certificate to treat yourself once they reopen.

Most servers and bartenders rely on customer tips for their main source of income because waiting staff earn a minimum wage of $12.70, more than a dollar less than B.C.’s overall minimum wage of $13.85 an hour.

A simple purchase of a gift card will go a long way and will help support local businesses in Kelowna during these tough economic times.

To contribute, visit CRAFT’s online shop here.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

