Craft beer and comedy event at Baldy Mountain Resort

Fill your après ski evening with three nationally famous comedians and tasting some fresh brews from six B.C. craft breweries at the Baldy Brew HAHA! event. (Photo courtesy of Scott McKinnon)

Fill your après ski needs with an evening of three comedians and fresh brews from B.C. craft breweries at a new event taking place at Baldy Mountain Ski Resort.

That is what is on tap for the inaugural Baldy Brew HAHA! craft beer and comedy festival, presented by Okanagan Comedy Festival, at the Baldy Mountain lodge on March 23.

There will be a minimum of six B.C. craft breweries setting up tasting stations in and around the lodge with 12 different beers and ciders for guests to taste. Headlining comedian Tim Nutt (Just for Laugh’s, CBC’s The Debaters, Comedy Now) will be joined by Alex Fortin and Ryan Short.

Nutt is a comic who can’t be judged by his cover. Long-haired, bearded and “rough around the edges,” audiences expect Nutt’s material to match. But he surprises with razored-down punch lines and well conjured-up premises that place him as one of the top comics working today.

At the end of the night guests will select their top three favourite brews and organizers will hand out hand-made medals for the Baldy Brew HAHA! People’s Choice favourite beers.

“This event is all part of Baldy’s increased effort to put on top quality, awesome events for our guests as we continue to take our game to the next level as the place to be all winter,” said Baldy Mountain Resort general manager Andy Foster, in a news release.

Confirmed breweries thus far include Firehall Brewery (Oliver), Highway 97 (Penticton), Barley Mill (Penticton), Big Surf (Kelowna), Torchlight Brewing (Nelson) and Rustic Roots (Cawston).

A limited number of tickets are available for this event and organizers expect it to sell out quickly. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event runs until 9:45 p.m. in Baldy Mountain Resort’s classic lodge.

Bus transportation is available from Osoyoos and Oliver. Bus departs from the Osoyoos Buy Low Foods at 5 p.m. Bus departs from the Oliver Visitor Centre at 5:15 p.m. The bus will head down the mountain from Baldy after the event at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online for $49.99 at https://baldyresort.com/event/brewhaha/.

Most Read