A Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle. (File photo)

CP freight train derailment in Rogers Pass, investigation ongoing

A Canadian Pacific train with cargo in tow derailed near Glacier Station on Feb. 5

A Canadian Pacific (CP) train carrying cargo derailed in Rogers Pass.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5) a CP freight train carrying shipping containers derailed near Glacier Station in Rogers Pass, approximately 60 km east of Revelstoke.

According to CP, nobody was injured in the incident and the shipping containers weren’t carrying anything deemed ‘dangerous’.

The cause of the incident is not known at this time, and is currently being investigated by CP.

CP personnel and equipment are currently on-site conducting repairs at the scene of the incident.

In 2017 a CP train accident occurred at approximately the same location when a freight train struck a backhoe which was operating on the tracks. The Transportation Safety Board released a report on that incident roughly two years later in 2019.

READ MORE: Lack of communication between CP workers cause of 2017 railway accident says report

More to come.

READ MORE: Highway 1 to close east of Revelstoke for avalanche control work

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Tree Fruits forms new partnership packed with ‘excitement’
Next story
‘Champion of Rutland’ honoured by Kelowna council

Just Posted

An RCMP cruiser parked outside the Bennett’s home in October 2021. (Kelowna Capital News)
‘I killed my husband’: Trial starts for Kelowna woman charged with 2nd degree murder

(File photo)
BC Tree Fruits forms new partnership packed with ‘excitement’

This home at 235 Nickel Road was the scene of several police visits and a neighbourhood protest. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Townhomes proposed for problem property in Rutland

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Skeuomorphs

Pop-up banner image