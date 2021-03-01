COVID exposure at Vernon elementary school

A case of COVID-19 has been discovered among a member of Beairsto Elementary school.

A letter was sent out Feb. 25 to families in regards to an exposure Feb. 19 and 22.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the Ecole Beairsto letter reads.

“To ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, we will not be providing additional details.”

Interior Health is undergoing contact tracing to determine if any other members of the school community were in contact with the person who tested positive.

“If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Lake Country school

READ MORE: Two Vernon high schools exposed to COVID-19

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools