Fun 4 All Pet Resort is closed for two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. (Fun 4 All photo)

COVID closes Vernon dog daycare

Two staff members test positive at dog boarding centre

Dogs won’t have their day to play at a local boarding house for a couple weeks.

Fun 4 All Pet Resort is closed May 7-21 following a coronavirus outbreak

“Despite our best efforts two of our staff members tested positive for COVID-19 (May 5 and 6),” the resort said. “In an effort to stop the transmission and for the safety of our clients we will be closing.”

The resort will reopen May 22.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause our clients.”

