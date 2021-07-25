A case of COVID-19 has temporarily closed Vernon’s Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)

A case of COVID-19 has temporarily closed Vernon’s Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)

COVID case temporarily closes Vernon restaurant

Kelly O’Bryan’s makes announcement on social media, answering machine

A popular Vernon restaurant has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.

Kelly O’Bryan’s on 32nd Street has announced the closure on both its website and restaurant answering machine.

“Due to COVID-19, we are closed until further notice to keep our staff and customers safe,” says the message, which is also posted to the restaurant’s main entrance. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

There is no mention as to what date the restaurant closed or when it anticipates reopening.

Kelly O’Bryan’s has been a fixture in Vernon for more than three decades.

READ MORE: Ditch the tent for a glampsite at Vernon ranch


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLocal Business

Previous story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District updates fire situation
Next story
UPDATED: Road reopened after fatal crash on Sunday

Just Posted

A case of COVID-19 has temporarily closed Vernon’s Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
COVID case temporarily closes Vernon restaurant

Hornby Island's newest glamping experience is at Fossil Beach Farms. Photo supplied.
Ditch the tent for a glampsite at Vernon ranch

Vernon hosted the 55+ BC Games in 2017, with many operations centred at the Vernon Visitor Centre. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon’s defunct tourist centre may play part in B.C. Games

Purslane is a weed related to succulents that thrives in heat. (File photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: Skip the weed killer, eat this one