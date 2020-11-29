COVID case confirmed at Okanagan elementary school

Member of Silver Star Elementary community in Vernon self-isolating at home; parents alerted Nov. 28

A confirmed case of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Silver Star Elementary School has been reported. (Google Maps)

A Vernon elementary school is dealing with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A member of the Silver Star Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents sent Saturday, Nov. 28, principal Jacqueline Taylor said the member is “self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.”

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required,” said Taylor. “We are following the protocol established for these circumstances.”

The protocol includes:

The health authority is performing contact tracing;

The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious;

The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact.

If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice.

If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

Taylor said to ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, the school will not be providing additional details.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remain our highest priority,” she said. “Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway. As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness.

The school will continue to work closely with Interior Health Authority to provide ongoing communication as required.

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, please call 811.

