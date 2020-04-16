Westbank First Nation is taking measures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its residents. (Contributed)

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) has taken steps to minimize the impact on residents of rent increases or evictions that might occur during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As of April 6, 2020, rent increases, notices to end, and all other Residential Premises Law related hearings have been administratively deferred until further notice, except in circumstances where an administrator deems it necessary for such matters to proceed for the protection of health and safety, or to prevent the destruction of property.

WFN said it hopes residents can remain in their homes during this crisis.

In March, Premier John Horgan announced similar measures, including a $500 rental subsidy, but the WFN maintains its own legislation on housing.

Questions can be emailed to tenancy@wfn.ca or call the government office to leave a voicemail at 250-769-4999. Visit wfn.ca/news for an FAQ for landlords and tenants.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Rio Manning exemplifies perseverance during Limb Loss Awareness month

READ MORE: Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Just Posted

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

Ballet Kelowna feeling the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

CEO said dancers are channeling efforts, energy to keeping community active

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor

‘I think that there is that likelihood as this continues,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor

OKIB received a government grant covering 75 per cent of the project, to be completed in October

Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

North Okanagan online to isolate and create

Grant gives groups creative outlet to bring community together

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

High traffic volumes observed at Campbell Mountain Landfill

Facility near Penticton has been busy during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

COVID-19 curbs North Okanagan outdoors club

Group looking forward to new faces once it can resume activities

Most Read