B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry work on their daily report on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 2, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

B.C.’s regional health authorities have begun collecting online questions for a series of regional online COVID-19 town halls to be hosted weekday evenings from April 17 to April 23.

There will be one event for each regional health authority, Northern Health, Interior Health, Fraser Health, Vancouver Island Health and Vancouver Coastal Health. They will be hosted by local MLAs, one government and one opposition in each region, and offer responses from regional medical officers of health and health authority CEOs.

The virtual town halls will be live streamed on the B.C. government’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Questions can be submitted in advance from this page, or live during the regional events. A map of the health regions is here.

COVID-19 regional town halls run 7:15 pm to 8:15 pm on the following dates:

Friday, April 17: Vancouver Coastal Health

Host and participants: Bowinn Ma, MLA, John Yap, MLA, Mary Ackenhusen, CEO, Dr. Patricia Daly, Medical Health Officer

Monday, April 20: Fraser Health

Host and participants: Rachna Singh, MLA, John Martin, MLA, Dr Victoria Lee, CEO, Dr. Martin Lavoie, Medical Health Officer

Tuesday, April 21: Vancouver Island Health

Host and participants: Mitzi Dean, MLA, Sonia Furstenau, MLA, Kathy MacNeil, CEO, Dr. Richard Stanwick, Medical Health Officer

Wednesday, April 22: Northern Health

Host and participants: Doug Donaldson, MLA, Mike Bernier, MLA, Cathy Ulrich, CEO, Dr. Raina Fumerton, Medical Health Officer

Thursday, April 23: Interior Health

Host and participants: Katrine Conroy, MLA, Norm Letnick, MLA, Susan Brown, CEO, Dr. Sue Pollock, Medical Health Officer

Coronavirus

