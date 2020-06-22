The City of Vernon won’t be supporting drinking in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic following a vote at June 22, 2020, council meeting. (Cannery Brewing photo)

COVID-19: Vernon won’t be drinking in public

Council votes against liquor consumption in public places amid pandemic

The City of Vernon will not be following the footsteps of its neighbour in the south and won’t allow drinking in public areas amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Scott Anderson made the suggestion in May to allow for the consumption of alcohol in designated public places as it could help the restaurant industry while reopening at a limited capacity.

Anderson pointed to the City of Penticton’s decision to launch a one-month pilot project June 2 that would allow for consumption in specific areas between noon and 8 p.m.

But at the June 22 meeting, following responses from police and Interior Health against the motion, Anderson said it’s not a good time for this.

“I will be watching what’s happening in Vancouver and other places that are trying this and may bring it back,” Anderson said.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher said public drinking could expose young persons to negative behaviours such as intoxication, disturbances and public urination. Other concerns involved an increase in noise, loitering, impaired driving, which could result in increase call for services while resources are limited.

”It would be difficult to enforce a responsible consumption in public places, compared to licensed establishments,” her report to council read.

Interior Health’s medical health officer Dr. Silvina Meme provided the IH position stating it too was against public drinking.

“Permitting alcohol consumption in designated public spaces may increase the harms associated with alcohol and augment COVID-19 transmission,” the June 12 statement read. “Furthermore, such a policy sends a message that normalizes alcohol drinking and promotes a culture of alcohol consumption.”

READ MORE: More research required ahead of public drinking in Vernon

READ MORE: Body of man recovered from Kal Lake after Coldstream cliff jumping accident

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon council points to parking lot for Fulton grad painting

Just Posted

COVID-19: Vernon won’t be drinking in public

Council votes against liquor consumption in public places amid pandemic

B.C.’s police watchdog find RCMP saved the life of Lake Country man

The police watchdog was investigating following an incident on June 3

Vernon council points to parking lot for Fulton grad painting

Votes in favour of city staff recommending Fulton grads seek permission from school district to paint lot

Rose Valley’s Dr. Oz issues warning to residents after saving turtle from a barbed hook

Residents who fish in ponds near Shannon Lake should avoid using barbed wire hooks

Surrey realtor drowns in Okanagan trying to save daughter

Delta resident, 46, perishes while trying to save daughter, 13, near waterfall

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Overdose deaths take time to report due to contributing factors, says Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to petition calling for overdose deaths to be announced

B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Recommended legislation targets “chronic problem” of logging road sediment in fish habitat

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

B.C. First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Van crashes into car, slides down embankment in Kamloops

The driver was given a sobriety test and issued a roadside 24-hour prohibition

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Most Read