COVID-19 vaccine clinic to pop up in Oyama

Those born in 2009 or earlier eligible, second doses available

A pop-up immunization clinic is making a stop at Gatzke Orchard in Oyama on Friday.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for the COVID-19 immunization at the drop-in clinic at 15686 Pelmewash Parkway between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those looking for their second dose are eligible 28 days after their first was administered.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website atwww.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

