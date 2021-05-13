Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

COVID-19: Vaccination low, test positivity rate high in Rutland, Lake Country

The Central Okanagan had 162 more cases of COVID-19 between May 2 and 8

New BC Centre for Disease Control data show areas where fewer people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 have higher test positivity rates — Rutland and Lake Country being examples.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the BCCDC is offering COVID-19 data at a neighbourhood level through Community Health Service Areas (CHSA). The new data shows Kelowna’s Rutland area and Lake Country with some of the highest test-positivity rates in the B.C. Interior, sitting between 10.1 and 20 per cent.

The same two communities also have some of the lowest vaccination uptakes across the Interior among people over 18, with between 21 and 40 per cent of people receiving their first dose compared to 40 to 60 per cent in each of the six surrounding CHSAs in the Central Okanagan.

(BCCDC)

(BCCDC)

Between May 4 and 10, Rutland, Lake Country, Downtown Kelowna and Glenmore had a rate of between 10.1 and 20 cases per 100,000 population. The rest of the Okanagan saw fewer than 10 cases per 100,000, some fewer than five.

For the Central Okanagan, case rates as a whole continue to trend downward, with 162 cases recorded between May 2 and 8.

All B.C. residents can register to be notified when it’s their turn to book an appointment online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

Interior Health is currently notifying registered people over 30 years old they can book a vaccination appointment. Rutland has been deemed a high-transmission neighbourhood, prompting health officials to open vaccine bookings to all residents over 18.

READ MORE: More than 40% of Central Okanagan residents have received 1st vaccine dose

READ MORE: All adults in Rutland, Summerland now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Japanese tycoon planning space station visit, trip to moon aboard SpaceX Starship
Next story
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

Just Posted

(Contributed/PadMapper)
Kelowna has Canada’s 7th most expensive rental market: report

PadMapper’s monthly rent report shows Kelowna residents pay, on average, $1,480 for a one-bedroom unit

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: Vaccination low, test positivity rate high in Rutland, Lake Country

The Central Okanagan had 162 more cases of COVID-19 between May 2 and 8

What started out as craft idea for Armstrong couple Lori Winje and Audrey-Lynn Fraser may turn out to be a side gig for the pair, given the popular response to their T-shirt. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong housewives’ T-shirt demand growing

Many people clamoring for simple T-shirt with slogan that started out as craft idea

Teammates flock to Kelowna Rockets forward Alex Swetlikoff as he celebrates a goal against the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on May 13. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets conclude season with 3-2 victory over Victoria Royals

The matchup concludes the shortened 24-game schedule for the 2020-21 WHL season

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Too much nutmeg can lead to hallucinations and even death

Your morning start for Thursday, May 13, 2021

File photo of osprey. Black Press Media
VIDEO: Livestream of osprey birds and their babies in Kelowna

FortisBC sets up a nest with livestream camera in Kelowna for Ospreys

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

Richard Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke nomad pens poetry, offers insight into homelessness

Rick the Poet Warrior’s books can be found online as well as at the Revelstoke library

Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness walks beside an enormous western red cedar stump in a BCTS-issued cutblock in the Nahmint Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY TJ WATT)
Watchdog: logging practices put Vancouver Island old growth, biodiversity at risk

Forest Practices Board has issues with BC Timber Sales practices in Nahmint Valley near Port Alberni

Most Read