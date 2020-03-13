COVID-19: UBCO moving to online classes

SFU and all UBC campuses to move classes online for the remainder of the current term

Two of B.C.’s largest universities, have announced they are moving all classes online amid concerns over COVID-19.

Simon Fraser University and the University of B.C. said all campuses including UBCO will remain open, however classes will be hosted virtually.

UBC said the change will be effective beginning Monday, March 16 until the end of term.

“We understand this shift in delivery will have a significant impact on our community and you have many questions, UBC president Santa J. Ono said in a statement.

“I would ask for your patience as we seek to answer those questions.”

He added that the decision to transition to online classes is not due to any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus, but instead in response to recommendations by B.C. health officials.

University of Victoria has not announced any similar moves, but has cancelled classes that include more than 250 attendees.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Friday that a ban on large gatherings will be upgraded to a ministerial order, a day after the B.C. government announced the restriction.

UBC had originally planned to continue all classes with less than 250 people in attendance.

