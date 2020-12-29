(File photo)

(File photo)

COVID-19: Two more deaths at Central Okanagan long-term care homes

One person in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna long-term care homes have died as result of COVID-19

Two more people in Central Okanagan long-term care homes have died as a result of COVID-19.

Interior Health (IH) today (Dec. 29) announced that one more person at Kelowna’s Mountainview Village has died. Additionally, one more person at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has died.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

In their previous update on Dec. 24, IH reported one new case at Mountainview Village, bringing the total to 15. At the time they also reported that Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna recorded three additional cases, up to a total of 14.

Since then, IH has recorded 239 new cases in the region since Dec. 24.

In total, ten individuals in Interior Health died over the holidays — seven of whom were in long-term care homes.

“We are deeply saddened today to report the deaths of 10 more people, bringing the loss of life from COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 28 in the Interior Health region. Our sincere condolences go to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and, as well, to the caregivers who looked after them,” said IH CEO Susan Brown.

READ MORE: Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

COVID-19: Two more deaths at Central Okanagan long-term care homes

One person in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna long-term care homes have died as result of COVID-19

