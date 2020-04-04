The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received over 100 recent scam complaints linked to COVID-19, in an April 2, 2020 story. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

COVID-19: ‘Think before you click,’ north Okanagan city says

City of Armstrong urges residents stay safe online as phone, email scams on rise amid pandemic

The City of Armstrong is warning citizens to be careful online as email and phone scams related to COVID-19 are on the rise.

“Fraudsters are going to great efforts to steal information or money from unsuspecting users by sending fake emails and text messages,” the city said in a statement.

Before clicking a link to download an attachment or responding to requests for sensitive information, the city is reminding users to “think before you click.”

“Review email addresses and verify it’s a legitimate domain from a verified organization,” the city statement said. “Remember that legitimate organizations won’t ask you to update account information or send personal data via email.”

For more information, the city points to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The City of Armstrong remains committed to providing the best service to its citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic and remains open for business in a remote capacity.

All city facilities are, however, closed to public access and many staff are working from home.

All essential services, including water, sewer, road and drainage services are being maintained.

Firefighters are ready to answer emergency calls and emergency preparedness planning is ongoing.

Development and building permit and inspection applications and appointments are also continuing.

Bylaw and dog control services continue to operate and phone and email are being used as the main source of communication to ensure physical distance practices are followed.

“We are very thankful for the patience and understanding extended by members of the public,” the city statement said.

“We are living in an extraordinary time and we appreciate that you are willing to work with us as we strive to navigate this ever-evolving situation.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Honk if you love healthcare workers in Armstrong

READ MORE: COVID-19: Armstrong delivers essentials and smiles

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Superstore sees long lineups amid COVID-19
Next story
New rail safety measures implemented in Canada

Just Posted

WATCH: North Okanagan seniors stay fit in self-isolation

Residents have taken to their balconies to follow along in exercise class

KGH Foundation establishes COVID-19 response fund to support frontline workers

Doctors, nurses and staff have been challenged to pivot operations to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic

General exposure to public low after inmate tests positive for COVID-19: Interior Health

The Okanagan Correctional Centre inmate is receiving appropriate care

Children of frontline workers to return to Central Okanagan schools

Approximately 500 K-6 students will return as 25 schools open doors on Monday

Four vehicle crash stalls traffic in Glenmore

The four-vehicle fender bender took place about 4:15 p.m.

‘Hold our line’: 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.

Saturday’s number of new cases marks the lowest in weeks.

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

COVID-19: ‘Think before you click,’ north Okanagan city says

City of Armstrong urges residents stay safe online as phone, email scams on rise amid pandemic

Vernon Superstore sees long lineups amid COVID-19

Long lineups Saturday evidence customers following social-distancing protocols

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

COVID-19: Upcoming season a question mark for Okanagan drive-in movie theatre

Enderby’s Starlight Drive In Theatre says it’s working on limiting capacity, among other safeguards

COVID-19: Online tool helps vulnerable people in North Okanagan receive aid

United Way’s tool connects those in need with pre-screened volunteers in the local area

Two people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

Police confiscated the masks, being sold at inflated prices, and now working with Fraser Health

Woman raised in Shuswap on COVID-19 frontline with field hospital in Italy

Bev Kauffeldt is leading a medical team at the temporary hospital run by Samaritan’s Purse

Most Read