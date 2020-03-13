COVID-19: SilverStar cuts singles lift lines, limits gondola

SilverStar Mountain Resort is taking extra precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect its patrons and staff. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

SilverStar Mountain Resort is taking extra precautions to protect people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting dining space, gondola capacity and cancelling major events.

“We are committed to doing what we can to maintain our operations in ways that responsibly take into consideration the needs of our staff and guests,” the resort said in a statement.

“We are doing so because it is our foundational belief that it is beneficial for the soul to live and enjoy the adventure lifestyle — and this is particularly the case in times like this, when anxiety and stress are high.”

SilverStar said it will cancel all events expecting large crowds through March and create room for social distancing both in the gondola, on lifts and in dining halls.

The SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival, Winterland and larger after parties have all been postponed or cancelled.

“The majority of our operations and services are currently available and we plan to maintain operations through spring,” a statement from the resort said. “So that we may do so, we are taking a number of actions to limit potential risks.”

The resort said it will increase frequency of disinfection in bathrooms, kitchen surfaces, door hands and other frequently touched surfaces.

Resort shuttles will be limited to 12 passengers per trip and tables and seats will be removed from food outlets including the Brown Bag area to increase social spacing.

Additional brown-bag tables and seats will be available in the NATC Auditorium for more spaced-out lounging areas.

Gondolas will be limited to six passengers maximum per cabin, unless all riders are in one group, while unrelated parties and singles will be put into partially occupied gondolas.

Singles lines will be removed from all other lifts on the hill.

“We are monitoring the dynamic situation and will continue to follow the advice and guidance of federal and provincial officials and health agencies,” the resort said.

SilverStar has eased its cancellation and book policies and encourage those who must change plans contact the resort to make those adjustments.

“We take this situation seriously and we are doing everything we can to maintain our operations so you may enjoy more great days out on the mountain, doing what you love with those you love,” the resort said.

