COVID-19 relief funds available for Coldsream non-profits

Local registered non-profits and charities can apply for Safe Restart grants until April 30

As the COVID-19 slog continues for local organizations, the District of Coldstream is offering support.

Recognizing the impact the pandemic has had on organizations’ operations, the district is issuing grants to those who provide core community services and have experienced significant revenue loss due to COVID-19, or who provide services to people living with disabilities or other vulnerabilities.

“The district also recognizes that the services that organizations provide within our community have been instrumental in keeping residents safe and supported throughout the pandemic,” reads a Tuesday (March 23) press release.

To be eligible for the grants, which come from the COVID-19 Safe Restart stream, non-profit or charitable organizations:

Must be a registered not for profit society in British Columbia or have charitable status within Canada.

Must be located within the boundaries of the District of Coldstream.

Organizations that have not received or applied for any other COVID-19 relief from any level of government will be given first priority (examples include: loans, rent or wage support, increased gaming funds).

Stream A – The organization must demonstrate a more than 50 per cent revenue reduction between 2020 and 2019.

Stream B – The organization must provide services to the vulnerable sector (persons living with disabilities, mental illness or addictions, or persons experiencing other vulnerabilities).

The organization must be community-based (whose practices are consistent with the District’s strategic priorities, who positively and directly impact the district or its residents)

Applications in which the organization proposes to earn a surplus will not be considered.

Application forms will be accepted until April 30 and are available on Coldstream’s website, coldstream.ca, or can be picked up at the municipal office.

