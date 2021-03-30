COVID-19 postpones Armstrong IPE for 2nd year

The Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition has been postponed due to COVID-19 for the second year in a row.

After announcing they were in a holding pattern last week, the association behind the IPE announced March 30 the fair slated for September will make a 2022 comeback.

“The continued uncertainty surrounding COVID, particularly with the emerging COVID-19 variants, left the boar of directors with the heartbreaking decision to postpone the IPE another year,” IPE president Heather King says. “The safety of our guests, vendors, exhibitors and staff must be first and foremost.”

The IPE Association says it won’t be sitting idly by this year.

“Fresh energy is being directed to planning for a new and revitalized Fair for 2022 including reviews of our competitive divisions, grounds layout and entertainment,” King said.

“We are confident that we will all be gathering again at the Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede in 2022.”

