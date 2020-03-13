Peachland Chamber executive director Patrick Van Minsel. (File)

COVID-19: Peachland Chamber cancels all events for ‘forseeable’ future

“This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce has announced it is suspending all networking, meeting and programming events for the foreseeable future in light of COVID-19.

“It’s not just about COVID-19, we have to do our part to ensure there is capacity at our medical facilities to be able to assist with all illnesses,” said Patrick Van Minsel, the Peachland Chamber’s executive director.

Van Minsel said the chamber will pursue innovative ways to encourage connections and business-building in new and technological methods.

Through this time, the chamber will still meet one on one and visit the offices of Peachland businesses.

“It’s is a real test of all of our leadership to ensure the Peachland business community can navigate through this exciting and challenging time,” said Van Minsel.

“This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”

READ MORE: Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

READ MORE: SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More information needed after dog’s weak positive COVID-19 test result: expert
Next story
Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

Just Posted

COVID-19 concerns cause spike in cab requests to Kelowna health care facilities

Checkmate cabs is getting 200 calls daily from people worried about being infected

UBC classes continue, events with more than 250 people cancelled due to COVID-19

The university said there are no presumptive cases in the Vancouver and Kelowna campuses

‘Hope that event will continue’: Canadian Hockey League addresses Memorial Cup in Kelowna

The CHL suspended all league play on March 12 amid coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19: Peachland Chamber cancels all events for ‘forseeable’ future

“This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

School messaging platform wins 2020 OKGN Angel Summit

Minga’s goal is to consolidate school and extra-curricular communications and announcements

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: SilverStar cuts singles lift lines, limits gondola

Resort takes measures to create social distancing in response to coronavirus pandemic

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

UPDATE: Jane Goodall, and possibly more Okanagan visits, cancelled due to COVID-19

Vernon Performing Arts Centre revisiting its earlier decision to continue with upcoming concerts and events

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Most Read