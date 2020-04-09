COVID-19: Parking adjustments at Kelowna’s Mission Creek park to reduce visitors

Available parking will be cut to 100 stalls — half the current capacity — at Mission Creek Regional Park

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is cutting parking at one of the region’s most popular parks to reduce foot traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning April 9, approximately 100 parking stalls will be available in Mission Creek Regional Park compared with almost 200 that are normally available. Barricades will be put in place throughout the parking areas to decrease the number of visitors entering the park from Durnin, Leckie and Ziprick roads. This will further help everyone follow public health guidelines for physical distancing in the park — keeping a minimum two-metre distance between themselves and others.

The park playground is still closed and parking is restricted along Springfield Road near the park.

Parking reductions will also be in place at the Hollywood Road south entrance to Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

The RDCO is encouraging residents to visit other regional parks at this time. Currently, all 30 regional parks and 20 RDCO community parks remain open. Find all the locations at rdco.com/pickapark.

Coronavirus