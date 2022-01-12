A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Hamlets in Vernon on Jan. 9, 2022. (Hamlets file photo)

COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Vernon care homes

The Hamlets and Heritage Square are currently experiencing outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks at two assisted living facilities in Vernon have been reported by Interior Health.

An outbreak at the Hamlets was declared on Jan. 9 on all of its long-term care floors.

The second outbreak was declared on the first floor of the Heritage Square facility, in the long-term care area of the floor. The outbreak was declared Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Interior Health’s website states that facilities are removed from the list of outbreaks only when the outbreak is over. No information on the number of COVID-19 cases at either facility is available.

Interior Health is currently listing outbreaks at nine facilities in the region.

