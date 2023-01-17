COVID-19 outbreaks continue at Okanagan facilities

Nine people have been infected at Heron Grove

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heron Grove long-term care facility has infected nine people. The outbreak was declared Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Google Maps)

A Vernon long-term care facility is the latest dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

Declared Monday, Jan. 16, the outbreak at Heron Grove is located in the facility’s Cottage 6 unit.

Interior Health says nine people have been infected. The health authority did not say whether those cases were all among residents or if staff members were also infected.

Interior Health said no one has been hospitalized or died as a result of being infected as of Tuesday morning.

“Outbreak precautions are in place at this location, which include restrictions on visitors and enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures,” said Ashley Stewart, with Interior Health.

There are ongoing outbreaks at Salmon Arm’s Piccadilly Care Centre (declared Jan. 13), Salmon Arm’s Bastion Place (Jan. 9), Kelowna’s David Lloyd Jones Home (Jan. 9), The Penticton Regional Hospital psychiatry unit (Jan. 8), and West Kelowna’s Lakeview Lodge (Jan. 5).

