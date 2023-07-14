The grand opening of the Three Winds Friendship Centre in Keremeos has been postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The grand opening of the Three Winds Friendship Centre in Keremeos has been postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

COVID-19 outbreak delays opening of Keremeos’ Three Winds Friendship Centre

The centre was supposed to have its grand opening celebration on Friday, July 14

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton has postponed the grand opening of a related location in Keremeos.

The soon-to-be-open Three Winds Friendship Centre in Keremeos will have to wait a little longer to officially open its doors, following a recent outbreak at its Penticton office. The grand opening ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday, July 14.

“The grand opening, which was poised to be a momentous occasion of celebration and collaboration, will now be rescheduled to ensure the well-being of our valued guests and participants,” representatives from the centre wrote. “The decision to postpone has been made after careful consideration, adhering to the highest standards of safety during this challenging time.”

The centre says it is “actively working” to determine a new grand-opening date and will announce the details as soon as they are finalized.

Its Penticton office works to promote the health and wellness of Indigenous people living in urban areas and away from home.

Once open, the Keremeos Friendship Centre can be found at 607a 5th Street.

“We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause to our esteemed guests and community members who have been anticipating the event,” a press release reads. “We offer our sincerest apologies for any disruption this may have caused to your schedules and express our deepest regret for any inconvenience experienced as a result.”

