Mar Jok Elementary in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

Mar Jok Elementary in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at West Kelowna elementary; students move to online learning

Mar Jok Elementary is discontinuing in-person classes, moving to remote learning

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a West Kelowna elementary school, prompting the school district to move all classes online.

The move comes after a recommendation to do so from Interior Health, and all members of the Mar Jok Elementary School community are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they’re sick.

“The declaration of an outbreak and temporary closure of the physical school to in-class learning is an important safety measure. We are confident in our staff’s proven ability to minimize the disruption to learning and transition to remote learning for students,” said Kevin Kaardal, SD23 superintendent and CEO.

“Interior Health has worked closely with our administrators to protect students and staff, and we are well prepared to adapt to safety measures such as this to prevent the spread of communicable disease.”

In the last few weeks, health officials have noted increased COVID-19 activity at Mar Jok and has asked several school community members to isolate. Despite those measures, transmission of the virus still occurred, prompting Interior Health to declare an outbreak and recommend the school shut its doors.

SD23 has not provided an estimated reopening date for the school.

Currently, 10 schools in SD23 are listed on Interior Health’s school exposures webpage as having had an exposure event within the last two weeks. Seven of those schools are in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: B.C. sees 1,438 more COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over weekend

READ MORE: Health Canada authorizes booster shot using Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Health Canada authorizes booster shot using Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults
Next story
RCMP seeking public’s help in locating missing West Kelowna man

Just Posted

Vernon council defeated a motion to build a 4.5-storey, 29-unit affordable housing apartment rental building alongside the existing Hilltop Manor apartments on 34A Street. (City of Vernon graphic)
Vernon council turns down affordable housing apartment plan

North Okanagan Good Food Box Society program coordinator Diane Fleming (centre) accepts $10,000 from Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas Advisory Committee members Amanda Shatzko (from left), Rick Fairbairn, Hank Cameron, Denis Delisle and Bob Fleming. (RDNO photo)
Directors produce cash for North Okanagan food program

Vernon council has been given three options of between 5.31 per cent and eight per cent for taxation increases to ponder for 2022. (File photo)
Eight per cent tax hike considered by Vernon council

Kelly Hunt was last seen Oct 16 in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Lake Country man missing for nearly a month