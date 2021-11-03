Royal Inland Hospital is in downtown Kamloops at Columbia Street and Third Avenue. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

Royal Inland Hospital is in downtown Kamloops at Columbia Street and Third Avenue. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops hospital

There are currently 19 cases associated with the outbreak

  • Nov. 3, 2021 2:15 p.m.
  • News

~Kamloops This Week

A fourth COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

There are currently 19 cases associated with the outbreak, located on Unit 5 South, including two staff and 17 patients.

Unit 5 South is a general medical ward. According to Interior Health, it “hosts a mix of all types of medical patients of all ages and conditions and doesn’t have a medical specialty, like some of the other units at RIH.”

The outbreak is the fourth at RIH since the onset of the pandemic. Previous outbreaks occurred in units 6 South and 6 North. The first was declared in January and lasted for 31 days. It resulted in 105 cases among 69 staff members and 36 patients. Four patients died.

Twelve cases resulted from the other two outbreaks combined.

Throughout the four outbreaks, Interior Health has maintained it is safe to visit the hospital for regular appointments or emergency room visits.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP identifies suspect in racist attack on Kelowna bus

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19Kamloops

Previous story
Property owners along Shuswap rail trail retain legal counsel in effort to preserve dock access
Next story
UPDATE: Kamloops woman still missing after RCMP locate Jeep

Just Posted

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Kamloops woman still missing after RCMP locate Jeep

Nineteen centimetres was reported Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, to have fallen on the slopes of SilverStar over night. (SilverStar Facebook)
COVID-19 vaccines required for SilverStar staff

School of Health and Exercise Sciences professor Jennifer Jakobi was recently named the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s Chair for Women in Science and Engineering. (Contributed/UBC Okanagan)
Kelowna researcher named chair for Women in Science and Engineering

A camper trailer caught fire in a parking lot on Anderson Way Wednesday, Nov. 3. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
BREAKING: Camper on fire in Vernon parking lot