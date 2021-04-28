Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home. (Google)

Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home. (Google)

COVID-19 outbreak at Spring Valley Seniors Community

There are now three senior care facilites in Kelowna dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

A COVID-19 outbreak is being declared at another seniors’ care facility in Kelowna.

Interior Health announced an outbreak at Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care on Wednesday (April 28).

One resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is underway and anyone in close contact is being provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Spring Valley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility operated by Park Place Seniors Living with 150 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

Interior Health (IH) is continuing to monitor the situation while implementing infection control and preventive measures. Outbreak protocols are now in place, including a pause in all visits.

IH continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

•Ensuring long-term care staff members only work at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

•Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

•Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

•Offering vaccine to all residents and staff.

There are two other care facilities in Kelowna battling COVID-19 outbreaks. Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak. Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 25 cases: 24 residents and one staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

READ MORE: 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants
Next story
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Just Posted

Members of Silver Star Rotary and SilverStar Mountain Resort teamed up on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, to clean a section of Vernon’s BX Creek, and came away with a truckload full of garbage. (Silver Star Rotary photo)
Vernon groups tidy tossed typewriters, tinfoil from creek

Silver Star Rotary and ski resort clean garbage from BX Creek between Kal Tire Place and Red Top Footwear

Police seize illicit drugs and shot gun. (RCMP)
Car flees Kelowna RCMP, later found abandoned with drugs, shotgun inside

Officers seized the items from the car on April 23

Teresa Sanders presents her business FILL during the Enterprize Challenge Wednesday evening at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Kristin Froneman/Read Head Copywriting)
7 North Okanagan businesses compete for top prize

Final pitch for Enterprize Challenge streams live tonight

Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home. (Google)
COVID-19 outbreak at Spring Valley Seniors Community

There are now three senior care facilites in Kelowna dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

The demolition of the Polson Spray Park could cost the City of Vernon upwards of $45,000. (Lisa VanderVelde - Morning Star file)
Pop-up spray parks coming this summer in Vernon

Play boxes will also be reinstated with closure of Polson’s spray park

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $15,000 before Kira Miron embarks on a two-week trip to the U.S. to receive treatment. (Help Kira Live Upright Again/gofundme.com)
GoFundMe launched for Kelowna woman with severe vertigo

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $15,000 before Kira Miron embarks on a two-week trip to the U.S. to receive treatment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy plans to add a bike park and trail upgrades to Ellison Provincial Park, with a request for proposals open until May 18, 2021. (BC Parks photo)
Hoped-for expansion of Vernon provincial park falls through, but upgrades on the way

Meanwhile, Harwinder Sandhu says the province is working to enhance public parks, including Ellison Park

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Most Read