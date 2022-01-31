Kelowna General Hospital. ((Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital

There is an outbreak reported in the rehab unit

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital, at the rehab unit.

The outbreak was first reported on Friday, Jan. 28.

Several other outbreaks are also being reported in the Kelowna area.

Spring Valley Care Centre, is reporting an outbreak for Jan. 31, on the long-term care floor.

Cottonwoods, short stay unit, reported a COVID-19 outbreak on Jan. 24.

The Glenmore Lodge, the outbreak continues at the Dove, Grouse and Quail units, since Jan. 20.

The Lakeview Lodge COVID-19 outbreak also continues from Jan. 11.

In West Kelowna, the Village at Smith Creek COVID-19 outbreak continues from Jan. 16. Interior Health reported 48 cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 24, where 33 are vaccinated residents and 15 are staff.

